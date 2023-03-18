Man in skirt spotted doing catwalk in Mumbai local, viral video melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: When Ranveer Singh chose to wear a skirt to the launch of the song 'Malhari' from Bajirao Mastani few years ago, he became the talk of the town. Singh not only donned a dark brown long skirt to the event, but he showed off his dancing skills in it. While the eccentric dresser wore the ensemble with swagger and confidence, social media trolls were not pleased with his avant-garde fashion sense.

Yes, whenever a guy chooses clothes designed for the opposite gender, his manliness and orientation are called into question. Singh's celebrity status and past with eccentric fashion did not allow it to come down to that, yet he was trolled. But what if a regular guy chooses to wear a skirt? Will he be regarded negatively?

Well, meet Shivam Bhardwaj. Shivam, also known as 'The Guy in a Skirt,' is a fashion writer who posts amazing makeup tutorials.

Some of Shivam's videos are now going viral for all the correct reasons. Shivam can be seen doing the catwalk inside a Mumbai local and a metro section in the videos. Shivam, dressed in a flowy skirt and sunglasses, slays the stroll as passengers stare. Some people also film his walking.

Watch some of his clips here:

Shivam's videos have received thousands of views and numerous responses. People couldn't stop complimenting Shivam on the confidence he displayed.