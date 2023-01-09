Man shares picture of his grandfather's British Indian Passport from 1931, netizens call it 'treasure' (Photo: Twitter/Anshuman Singh)

A Twitter user has shared his grandfather's British Indian passport, which is almost 92 years old. The passport, which was issued in Lahore in 1931, has amazed many users on the internet, with some calling it a treasure.

Sharing the pictures, Anshuman Singh said that his grandfather must be around 31 when the passport was issued to him in Lahore. He wrote, "My Grandfather's "British Indian Passport", issued at Lahore in 1931. He must've been 31 years old then."

According to the passport, it belonged to Panjab Rai and was valid in Kenya Colony and India itself till 1936. The pictures also show that the passport contained a photograph of the holder and his signature in Urdu.

The post includes several photos of a passport issued by the British Indian government. It has the official seal of the British government on the cover. Check out the post below:

My Grandfather’s British Indian Passport issued at Lahore in 1931. He must’ve been 31 years old then. pic.twitter.com/KzGja0gnKB — Anshuman Singh (@anshumansingh75) January 7, 2023

Since being shared, the post has garnered 1.5 lakh views and almost 2,000 likes. Some users called it treasure, while some labelled it as a "prized possession. Some even said that the passport deserves a place in a museum.

Wow that is good treasure and you can claim Lahore domicile anytime — iSk Real (@ImranSaeedKhan1) January 7, 2023

How did you lay your hands on such a precious document — Sachidanand Menon (@Sachida72117650) January 7, 2023

Wow, excellent family history — Punjabi Rooh (@PunjabiRooh) January 7, 2023

Wow, thank you for sharing. It's a museum piece for sure. — Danny Takhar (@DanTakhar) January 7, 2023

