Man shares photo of live rat found inside bread packet delivered by Blinkit, netizens shocked

Online grocery delivery services have revolutionized the way we shop for food and household essentials. However, for one Twitter user, ordering bread online through the Blinkit app turned out to be a traumatic experience that left him scared for life. The customer, identified as Nitin Arora, was shocked to find an alive rat inside the bread packet he ordered for instant delivery.

Nitin took to Twitter to share his disturbing experience and posted a photograph of the bread packet as evidence. He expressed his disappointment with Blinkit, stating that he would rather wait for a few hours than risk receiving such items in the future. A screengrab of his conversation with Blinkit's customer service was also included in the tweet, where the executive apologized for the inconvenience and promised to escalate the matter for investigation.

Most unpleasant experience with @letsblinkit , where alive rat was delivered inside the bread packet ordered on 1.2.23. This is alarming for all of us. If 10 minutes delivery has such baggage, @blinkitcares I would rather wait for a few hours than take such items.#blinkit #zomato pic.twitter.com/RHNOj6tswA — Nitin Arora (@NitinA14261863) February 3, 2023

The news of Nitin's unusual delivery quickly spread on Twitter and sparked a wave of outrage among users. Many demanded a thorough investigation not just by Blinkit, but also by food safety authorities. One user questioned the role of the food safety authority in ensuring the safety of such deliveries, and whether they conduct regular audits to check for safety.

As much as #EnglishOven and #Blinkit need to explain this. I wonder if our food safety authority actually audits these places time to time and checks for “Safety” February 11, 2023

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and quality control measures in place for online grocery delivery services. It also highlights the need for stricter regulations to ensure that customers receive safe and hygienic food products. As the demand for online delivery services continues to grow, it is crucial for these companies to prioritize customer safety and maintain high standards of quality control.

