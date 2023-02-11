Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man shares photo of live rat found inside bread packet delivered by Blinkit, netizens shocked

Rat found in bread delivered through Blinkit app, customer demands investigation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Man shares photo of live rat found inside bread packet delivered by Blinkit, netizens shocked
Man shares photo of live rat found inside bread packet delivered by Blinkit, netizens shocked

Online grocery delivery services have revolutionized the way we shop for food and household essentials. However, for one Twitter user, ordering bread online through the Blinkit app turned out to be a traumatic experience that left him scared for life. The customer, identified as Nitin Arora, was shocked to find an alive rat inside the bread packet he ordered for instant delivery.

Nitin took to Twitter to share his disturbing experience and posted a photograph of the bread packet as evidence. He expressed his disappointment with Blinkit, stating that he would rather wait for a few hours than risk receiving such items in the future. A screengrab of his conversation with Blinkit's customer service was also included in the tweet, where the executive apologized for the inconvenience and promised to escalate the matter for investigation.

The news of Nitin's unusual delivery quickly spread on Twitter and sparked a wave of outrage among users. Many demanded a thorough investigation not just by Blinkit, but also by food safety authorities. One user questioned the role of the food safety authority in ensuring the safety of such deliveries, and whether they conduct regular audits to check for safety.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and quality control measures in place for online grocery delivery services. It also highlights the need for stricter regulations to ensure that customers receive safe and hygienic food products. As the demand for online delivery services continues to grow, it is crucial for these companies to prioritize customer safety and maintain high standards of quality control.

Read more: Viral video: Pakistani girl sets internet on fire with her sizzling dance on ‘Laila Main Laila’

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy birthday Amy Jackson: Photos of 2.0 actress that proves she is the hottest mumma of the town
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Army Ordnance Corps recruitment 2023: Apply for 793 Tradesman, Fireman posts, salary up to Rs 63000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.