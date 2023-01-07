Man sells milk on Harley Davidson bike, viral video amazes desi netizens

Screengrab

New Delhi: Nowadays, what we come across on social media while searching for random content is not guaranteed. The internet has everything from the weirdest to the most cool stuff. Some videos simply delight us, while others astound us. Now one such video of a desi man delivering milk while riding a flashy Harley-Davidson motorcycle has surfaced on the internet. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named Amit Bhadana and it has garnered 3 million views till now.

Take a look here:

In the now-viral video, a man can be seen leaving his house on a Harley Davidson, with two large cylindrical containers containing milk hanging on either side of his expensive Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The milkman's identity is unknown because his bike's licence plate reads "Gujjar" rather than the registered number.

Are you surprised? If yes, we must tell you that you are not alone. Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 3 million times. The clip left people shocked and surprised too.

Reactions from netizens:

“When father says join family business I'll gift you Harley,” joked an Instagram user. “Jab rolls Royce ko dustbin bana diya tha India valo ne to ye kuchh bhi nahi,” joined in another. “Bhai iskey doodh ka sab profit toh petorl mai udd jaata hoga?” asked a third. A fourth Instagram user wrote, “The only reason Harley left India". What are your thoughts on the video?