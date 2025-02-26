A man's LinkedIn post about 'Mrs' - actress Sanya Malhotra's latest film which talks about suppressing patriarchal mindset - has sparked outrage on social media.

A man's LinkedIn post about 'Mrs' - actress Sanya Malhotra's latest film which talks about suppressing patriarchal mindset - has sparked outrage on social media.

The film 'Mrs' is about a trained dancer who struggles to follow her dreams after her marriage, as she is spiralled into household chores. The concept of the movie has divided the viewers - With many asserting that the film tends to promote a "no-marriage" culture among women. On the other hand, a section of viewers opines that the film focuses on depicting the reality.

Meanwhile, a man's LinkedIn post about the movie has left many disgusted.

"Movies like this have a basic pattern - Take something which is normal - in this case, women cooking at home- then blow it to an extreme that paints it as a form of great suffering. Imagine a movie being made for a man, where he is shown as a 9-9 worker in an unorganised firm", the post read.

The post has been shared by Avinash S and has pulled more than 3k reactions.

Here's how users reacted

"I only watched the trailer and I was exhausted. A 9-5 job is a picnic compared to a housewife where the whole house expects her to serve them", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Seems like it hit a nerve somewhere!! Reality triggered you?? That was the whole point of the movie, that you have proven convincingly!! Thanks".

"The depth of your privilege-induced ignorance is remarkable!" a third joined.