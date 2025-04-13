From dancing, singing, to performing stunts, making reels and vlogs, Delhi metro has seen it all! Every other day, there are countless of instances where Delhi metro passengers seem to be doing more than just traveling.

From dancing, singing, to performing stunts, making reels and vlogs, Delhi metro has seen it all! Every other day, there are countless of instances where Delhi metro passengers seem to be doing more than just traveling. Recently, a video of a man's nonchalant dance inside a crowded Delhi metro coach has gone viral, sparking online reactions.

However, the date, time and location of the incident is not clear. Shared on Instagram, a man, wearing a mint green shirt and pants, was dancing to popular 90's song - Tumse milne ki tamanna hai. While other passengers were seen lokking at him in awe, the man looked completely unbothered and kept dancing his own rhythm.

Interestingly, many passengers were seen filming the man during his carefree dance. As soon as the video was circulated online, several netizens were "cringed out", while many others dropped laughing emojis.

Here's how netizens reacted

An user wrote, "Superb sir".

Another user wrote, "Delhi metro mein safar karna padega. Life mein entertainment khatam ho raha".

A third jokingly wrote, "I apologise on behalf on all men".