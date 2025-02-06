The video has garnered over 8 million views on Instagram, with many users in the comment section praising Ben's dedication and efforts in preparing dosas for his wife.

A recent video posted by a vlogger couple has gone viral, showcasing a heartfelt gesture by the husband, Ben, for his homesick wife, Sheeba. As a foreigner, Ben decided to prepare dosas from scratch to comfort her. The clip features him making the dosa batter himself, where he meticulously grinds the ingredients.

In the comments, he shared that he used 4 cups of rice, 1 cup of urad dal, and 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds, which he washed and soaked overnight. After grinding, he advised mixing the batter "vigorously for at least 60 seconds to combine." He also mentioned using a wet grinder sent by his in-laws from India, which added a personal touch to the cooking process.

In the video, Ben is seen offering his wife, Sheeba, a taste of the dosa batter to ensure it meets her approval. While he prepares the batter in the kitchen, Sheeba also makes a gesture of affection by feeding him some rice, which he enjoys.

The next important step in making the dosas is fermentation. Ben places the batter in a covered vessel inside the oven with the light turned on, explaining that he let it ferment for 12 to 24 hours. After fermentation, he adds water to achieve a runny consistency. Once the batter is ready, he spreads it on a hot tawa and cooks it with what appears to be ghee. Once the crispy dosas are cooked, he serves them on a plate alongside chutney for his wife. The complete viral video captures this touching culinary experience.

The video has garnered over 8 million views on Instagram, with many users in the comment section praising Ben's dedication and efforts in preparing dosas for his wife.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, "OMG, this is so so sweet of what you are doing to your wife. Grinding a dosa batter is next-level love."

Another said, "This is the sweetest thing I watched today. Efforts over everything else. A forth user said, "The dosa batter spreading on the stove is perfect! Well done. Made my heart sing with joy to see."

Earlier, another video featuring an American woman making medu vadas from scratch for her Indian husband and children also went viral.