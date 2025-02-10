In the era dominated by fashion, clothing companies do not hold back from experimenting on styles and designs. Sometimes, they make clothes that might seem "bizarre" at first, but to your surprise, they fetch millions and billions of buyers for that particular piece of clothing.

Now, similarly, clothing giant Acne Studios has made, what it calls, "Dirty Wash jeans". What is so special about this? Well, it might get you puzzled at first due to its muddy appearance, prompting you to think it's dirty; but no, it's the design. The price? Surprisingly, the dirty wash jeans is worth Rs 67,000.

An influencer, named Varun Grover, shared his hilarious take on the jeans. Posted on Instagram, Grover says in a video, "Yeh gandi matmaili jeans aapki ho sakti hai, woh bhi sirf 67,000 rupees mein. Yeh hai Acne Studios ki dirty wash jeans jo kisi bhi mummy ke liye bure sapne se kum nahi hai" (This dirty, muddy jeans can be yours in exchange for just Rs 67,000. This is Acne Studio's dirty wash jeans, no less than a nightmare for any mother).

"Iss jeans par itne daag hain ki surf excel walon ki toh dekh ke aakhein phati reh jayein" (This jeans is full of stains that even Surf Excel will go shocked), he adds.

Grover further says, "In case you're still not convinced ki iss jeans ko pehnne ke baad log kya kehenge, toh jawaab hai jo marji kahein. Agar aap 67,000 ki jeans afford kar sakte ho, toh aap logon ko ignore karna bhi afford kar hi sakte ho" (In case, you are still not convinced about what people will think of you after wearing this jeans, well, the answer is, let them think whatever they think. If you can afford a jeans worth Rs 67,000, you can afford ignoring them too).

Interestingly, the viral clip has Riddhima Kapoor's attention.

"I have these !!! Ironically my dry cleaner “ruined “ them by cleaning the stains! told him daag ache hain", she hilariously commented.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"Maybe the brand’s creative person is on the notice period", an user hilariously commented.

Another user wrote, "Mummy community please assemble to wash the designer".