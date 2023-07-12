Man's fearless gesture to lift massive venomous king cobra results in surprising outcome, watch

A recent viral video has emerged, showcasing a man engaging in an incredibly risky act by handling a massive king cobra with his bare hands.

New Delhi: King cobras are known to be formidable reptiles, typically not posing a threat unless provoked. However, a recent viral video has emerged, showcasing a man engaging in an incredibly risky act by handling a massive king cobra with his bare hands. The video, shared on Instagram by user @Miller_Wilson, is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine.

In the footage that has gained rapid attention, the man can be seen attempting to capture and lift the venomous king cobra. As the video progresses, the tension builds as he bravely interacts with the dangerous serpent.

Almost immediately after being shared, the video went viral, amassing nearly 36,000 likes and capturing the attention of viewers worldwide. However, instead of praising the man's bravery, many netizens expressed their concern and criticized him for inciting the viper and acting recklessly in such a precarious situation. The sheer size of the king cobra featured in the video left many viewers astounded.

Let's take a look at some of the comments that accompanied the viral video:

"Too risky," one individual commented, voicing their apprehension. Another person exclaimed, "OMG, it looks so dangerous," highlighting the potential peril involved. The general sentiment was one of fear and concern, as another viewer stated, "OMG, too scary." A fourth commenter added, "This looks incredibly frightening," encapsulating the widespread unease generated by the video.

Handling a king cobra without proper training and precautions can be extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening. It is essential to remember that wild animals, especially venomous reptiles, should be treated with caution and respect to ensure the safety of humans and animals. Encouraging responsible and ethical behavior towards wildlife is crucial for the preservation of both ecosystems and human well-being.