Bumble users can now send a message even before matching, here’s how

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom predicted by Hema Malini’s guru ma even before Dil Aashna Hai? ‘You’re getting a very big hero’

Meet Amogh Lila Das, DU alumnus who quit high-paying job in US firm to turn monk, ‘banned’ by ISKCON due to…

Man's fearless gesture to lift massive venomous king cobra results in surprising outcome, watch

This billionaire Indian family may raise Rs 8200 crore to acquire Anil Ambani's company which was once worth…

Viral

viral

Man's fearless gesture to lift massive venomous king cobra results in surprising outcome, watch

A recent viral video has emerged, showcasing a man engaging in an incredibly risky act by handling a massive king cobra with his bare hands.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

New Delhi: King cobras are known to be formidable reptiles, typically not posing a threat unless provoked. However, a recent viral video has emerged, showcasing a man engaging in an incredibly risky act by handling a massive king cobra with his bare hands. The video, shared on Instagram by user @Miller_Wilson, is guaranteed to send a shiver down your spine.

In the footage that has gained rapid attention, the man can be seen attempting to capture and lift the venomous king cobra. As the video progresses, the tension builds as he bravely interacts with the dangerous serpent.

Almost immediately after being shared, the video went viral, amassing nearly 36,000 likes and capturing the attention of viewers worldwide. However, instead of praising the man's bravery, many netizens expressed their concern and criticized him for inciting the viper and acting recklessly in such a precarious situation. The sheer size of the king cobra featured in the video left many viewers astounded.

Let's take a look at some of the comments that accompanied the viral video:
"Too risky," one individual commented, voicing their apprehension. Another person exclaimed, "OMG, it looks so dangerous," highlighting the potential peril involved. The general sentiment was one of fear and concern, as another viewer stated, "OMG, too scary." A fourth commenter added, "This looks incredibly frightening," encapsulating the widespread unease generated by the video.

Handling a king cobra without proper training and precautions can be extremely dangerous and potentially life-threatening. It is essential to remember that wild animals, especially venomous reptiles, should be treated with caution and respect to ensure the safety of humans and animals. Encouraging responsible and ethical behavior towards wildlife is crucial for the preservation of both ecosystems and human well-being.

 

