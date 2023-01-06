Search icon
Man runs behind a tiger with mobile phone during safari, shocking viral video angers people

In the now-viral clip, a man is seen with a mobile phone following a tiger that is only a few hundred metres away.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

New Delhi: Several instances of humans assisting or rescuing wild animals can be found on social media. However, disturbing videos of people disrespecting these animals can be viewed as well. Case in point, a clip posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda about such disregard of nature is enraging netizens. The video is a classic example of what should never be done when encountering a wild animal. 

In the now-viral clip, a man is seen with a mobile phone following a tiger that is only a few hundred metres away. Other tourists can be seen taking photographs from the jeep. "This is going viral. For all the wrong reasons. Tiger tourism sustains local livelihoods & helps in the cause of conservation. Such acts of a few morons give it a bad name. Please desist from such foolhardy acts & ask your friends to be sensible during wildlife safaris," Susanta Nanda captioned the clip on Twitter.

The clip has garnered plenty of views and numerous angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how the whole act was totally stupid, others shared their annoyance towards the men’s behavior.

One person in the comments wrote, "People asking how guides and drivers allowed this? Once go on a safari & talk to these people, they’ll have 100s of stories & complaints to tell you about tourists especially coming from North. Guides & drivers  can’t do much unless authorities take action." A second person said, "Indian tourists, air travellers,visitors to wildlife parks/secluded islands/hill stations are always loud, garrulous and are untidy/messy. Before taking them into the wildlife reserves, they should be given a 10-15 min talk about protocols to be followed. Violators must be fined." "This needs to be marked to our government leaders...am sure this will be looked into...the man needs to be given a dressing down and barred from entering any wildlife reserves in our country... ," added a third. A fourth user said, "Stupid man"

