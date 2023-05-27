Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man risks life to save drowning dog, viral video makes internet tear up

In the video, man is seen going through a partially frozen lake to reach a dog fighting to remain afloat as bystanders cheer rescue them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Man risks life to save drowning dog, viral video makes internet tear up
screengrab

New Delhi:  Kind individuals make the world a better place, and we need more of them in our lives. There aren't many instances of kindness on social media, but when we do, we can't wait to share them with you.  So, a video of a man fearlessly jumping into freezing waters to save a dog from drowning has gone viral online. And, you must not miss out on it. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named jasski786.

Holly Morphew, an Instagram user, originally filmed and shared the footage in February.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jason Skidgel (@jasski786)

In the video, man is seen  going through a partially frozen lake to reach a dog fighting to remain afloat as bystanders cheer rescue them. After swimming for a bit, he finally reaches the dog and grabs it. He eventually returns the dog to safety.

The video is shared with the caption that reads, " Here’s the original video, never been released. Thank you @hollymorph for allowing me to share this. I am honestly overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and #selflessacts that have come out of this random situation. I have had messages from people all over the world showing me videos of their own deeds, asking for nothing in return but showing gratitude. I have made it my mission to repost and respond as much as possible because y’all, there is SO much good in the world! Acts of kindness are what will save us. Love and acceptance will change the earth! Please share this video. There are no copyrights on it. It is to show that we all with one act, can influence so much! Love you all, and please #passiton!"

After being shared online, the video received over 240k likes. Instagram users were eager to praise the man's actions in the comments section.

Here's how people reacted:
"A real hero does not wear capes. Only the best for you!" exclaimed an Instagram user. "This is just incredible!!!! Thank you very much!!!" said another. "This is incredible, guy. "A huge thank you from humanity," said a third. "What a courageous, selfless, and compassionate act." I don't know this young man, yet I'm filled with admiration for him. "BRAVO," said a fourth.

 

 


 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...
From Rhythm Chanana wearing bra, mini skirt to couples kissing in train: Watch videos from Delhi Metro that went viral
Nitya Shetty sparks controversy with semi-nude bathroom video, gets trolled for sipping champagne in bathtub
In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
In pics: When Anusha Dandekar met her 'Girl Crush' Gigi Hadid at Ambani's NMACC event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Assam HS result 2023 TODAY: Alternative websites to check AHSEC Class 12th Result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.