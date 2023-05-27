Man risks life to save drowning dog, viral video makes internet tear up

screengrab

New Delhi: Kind individuals make the world a better place, and we need more of them in our lives. There aren't many instances of kindness on social media, but when we do, we can't wait to share them with you. So, a video of a man fearlessly jumping into freezing waters to save a dog from drowning has gone viral online. And, you must not miss out on it. The viral video is shared on Instagram by a user named jasski786.

Holly Morphew, an Instagram user, originally filmed and shared the footage in February.

In the video, man is seen going through a partially frozen lake to reach a dog fighting to remain afloat as bystanders cheer rescue them. After swimming for a bit, he finally reaches the dog and grabs it. He eventually returns the dog to safety.

The video is shared with the caption that reads, " Here’s the original video, never been released. Thank you @hollymorph for allowing me to share this. I am honestly overwhelmed at the outpouring of love and #selflessacts that have come out of this random situation. I have had messages from people all over the world showing me videos of their own deeds, asking for nothing in return but showing gratitude. I have made it my mission to repost and respond as much as possible because y’all, there is SO much good in the world! Acts of kindness are what will save us. Love and acceptance will change the earth! Please share this video. There are no copyrights on it. It is to show that we all with one act, can influence so much! Love you all, and please #passiton!"

After being shared online, the video received over 240k likes. Instagram users were eager to praise the man's actions in the comments section.

Here's how people reacted:

"A real hero does not wear capes. Only the best for you!" exclaimed an Instagram user. "This is just incredible!!!! Thank you very much!!!" said another. "This is incredible, guy. "A huge thank you from humanity," said a third. "What a courageous, selfless, and compassionate act." I don't know this young man, yet I'm filled with admiration for him. "BRAVO," said a fourth.



