Man risks life to save drowning calf, viral video makes internet tear up

screengrab

New Delhi: Who will look after animals if humans do not? We've all seen flicks of people watching out and rescuing animals' life from a tough situation, whether it's in a small, "make them smile" way or a major, "save your life" way. We are here to live and coexist, and the world could always benefit from a little more kindness. Recently, we came across a video of a man that came to the rescue of a baby cow drowning in what appears to be an ocean and this clip is a testimony to what we just said. The video was shared by @raunaksingh1170 on Instagram and it has garnered more than 19.9 million views so far.

The viral video shows a man jumping into the river to save a drowning calf. The little one was evidently scared. The man swims as fast as possible, rescues it, and brings it back to safety. Yes! the world needs more people like this. Undoubtedly, this is the best video we've seen today on the internet. Not only do we agree, but Instagram does as well.

The post, quite obviously, has gone viral on social media with over 19.9 million views and 3 million likes. Netizens lauded the man’s bravado and flooded the comment section heartfelt reactions. Some users thanked the man for his act of kindness, while others called it a heartening video.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

“Not all Superhero’s wear Mask and Suite We all can be Superhero’s in Someone else’s life with Act of Kindness ” one commented. “Ye insan nahi ho sakta.... it's God” mentioned another. “Ase logo ko milna chahiye ye samman actor's ko nhi Real Hero to ye hai .” commented a third. “The person literally jumped without wasting any second..” shared a fourth.