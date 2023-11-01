Headlines

Man rides mini pink Bullet on Delhi street, viral video shows people's reaction

Man rides mini pink Bullet on Delhi street, viral video shows people’s reaction

A viral video posted by user Rammy Ryder on Instagram features a man riding a remarkably small, pink-colored Bullet motorcycle on the streets of Delhi, India.

Viral

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

In an age where creativity knows no bounds, a video showcasing an innovative Delhi resident has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by user Rammy Ryder (@rammyryder), features a man confidently riding a petite, pink-colored Bullet motorcycle through the bustling streets of Delhi. The caption proudly declares, "PINKI," while the on-screen text claims it's the "Mini Bullet (Pinki), the only one in India."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rammy Ryder (@rammyryder)

This captivating video showcases a sight that's nothing short of extraordinary – a motorcycle remarkably smaller than a standard bicycle, attracting the astonished and curious gazes of passersby as it effortlessly weaves through the urban landscape.

Rammy Ryder posted this fascinating video earlier this month, and the response has been nothing short of phenomenal, amassing over 387,000 likes and a staggering 4.6 million views. Commenters are buzzing with questions about where to purchase this distinctive two-wheeler, while others couldn't resist affectionately dubbing it a "barbie bullet."

One user gushed with enthusiasm, exclaiming, "It's sooo cute. I want it!" Another highlighted the safety advantages of its compact size, humorously noting, "Chances of accidental injury will be significantly reduced with a bike like this on the road." A third user was thrilled to have found an option for a safer ride, while someone else jokingly complained, "My legs and back began to cramp just from watching this bike."

In a remarkable twist, it turns out that Rammy Ryder's mini Pink Bullet is not a factory-made wonder but a product of sheer ingenuity. Using an old and discontinued Activa scooter as the foundation, he skillfully modified and transformed it into the eye-catching and truly unique "Pinki" that now graces Delhi's streets.

