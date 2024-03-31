Twitter
Viral

Man rides bull amidst bustling road, video goes viral with 41 million views

A viral video circulating on social media features a man riding a bull in an unconventional mode of transportation.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

In the latest viral sensation sweeping across social media platforms, a video depicting a man's unconventional mode of transportation has captured the attention of netizens. The footage, shared by an Instagram user under the handle 'Bull Rider,' showcases the daring individual riding atop a bull, garnering both awe and criticism from online viewers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bull Rider (@bull_rider_077)

The video, which emerged earlier this month, unfolds with the man confidently standing before the bull before swiftly mounting the animal and embarking on his unusual journey. In a quirky twist, a passing group of individuals on a motorcycle can be seen pausing momentarily to capture the spectacle on camera, adding to the surreal nature of the scene.

The Instagram user behind the viral post concluded with a flurry of hashtags, notably including 'Haryana,' suggesting a regional connection to the captivating display.

Since its initial upload, the video has amassed an astounding 41 million views and counting, captivating audiences with its blend of astonishment and controversy. Comments flooded in from intrigued viewers, offering a range of perspectives on the spectacle.

Some observers expressed concern over potential animal cruelty, with one Instagram user lamenting, "Different ways of promoting animal cruelty," while another quipped, "India's definitely for beginners," alluding to a broader trend of unconventional transportation methods gaining traction online.

In contrast, others took a more lighthearted approach, with one commenter humorously dubbing the bull-riding man as piloting a "desi Lamborghini," invoking laughter amidst the mixed reactions.

