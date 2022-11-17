Man rides bicycle with 9 kids, viral video stuns internet

Screengrab

New Delhi: Do you enjoy watching videos of bizarre incidents? We are sure that your social media must be full of videos of them. Videos featuring these weird incidents capture our attention and always leave us stunned. So, a clip of a man carrying 9 children on a bicycle has surfaced online. An account named Jaiky Yadav posted the hilarious clip on Instagram and it has gone viral with over 186,000 views. Take a look here:

The viral clip opens with a man riding a bicycle carrying nine children. While three children sat in the back, one of them stood on top of the others and held the man's shoulders. Two of the kids were in the front, and one was sitting directly on top of the steering wheel. While riding his bicycle, the man carried two children in his arms. Dont believe us watch the clip again.

The video was shared on November 15 and has since raked up more than 186k views and over 7k likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the short segment, as evidenced by the comments section, which was flooded with their thoughts and opinions. One user wrote, "This is so shocking wow" A second person added, "So funny Sachin tichkule ki cycle lag rahi." A third person said, "Please dont insult poor, they have their own reasons". Some netizens have reacted using laughing emojis.