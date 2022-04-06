Man returns home alive 24 hours after relatives ‘buried’ his body, here’s what happened

A family in Tamil Nadu’s Bangalapudur got shocked when one of their members, who was presumed to be dead and buried by them, came alive the next day.

The 55-year-old man was buried by them on Sunday evening. But on Monday evening, he returned to his home, a leading publication reported.

According to the police, the daily wage worker was identified as Moorthy. He had left for Tirupur a few days ago to harvest sugarcane.

On Sunday morning, Moorthy’s son M Karthi received a phone call from a relative, stating his father was found dead at the Sathyamangalam bus stand.

Karthi rushed to the spot and confirmed it was his father's body, police said.

Subsequently, the Sathyamangalam police registered a case and handed over the body to Karthi the same evening after postmortem and other legal procedures.

Moorthy's family members performed the final rites and buried the body the same night. However, on Monday evening, Moorthy walked into the house much to the shock of his family members.

"We couldn't believe our eyes when he entered the house. The dead person looked the same as my father. I was shocked to hear the news of my father's death. I was equally shocked when he returned home yesterday (Monday)," Karthi said as quoted by the publication.

He then informed the Sathyamangalam police about his father's return on Monday night itself.

The police have now resumed the inquiry to trace the identity of the deceased.

