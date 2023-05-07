Man rescues massive king cobra with bare hands, viral video shocks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you enjoy watching videos of different types of animals, birds, or reptiles? Then you probably already following Susanta Nanda on Twitter. This IFS officer's feed is jam-packed with videos that are intriguing. Check this video, which shows a guy rescuing and then releasing a massive king cobra into the wild. The clip is swiftly going viral online and it has so far amassed a whopping views.

King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild.



Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places. pic.twitter.com/g0HwMEJwp2 May 4, 2023

In the video, a snake is seen hiding in a car somewhere in India. A snake catcher was called in and attempted to rescue the king cobra. He expertly wrapped him around a long piece of equipment and carried the 15-foot-long reptile in a bag. The man proceeded to release the snake into its natural habitat.

After watching the video, social media users had a rush of reactions, and the comments area was filled with some interesting opinions from netizens.

