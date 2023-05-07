Search icon
Man rescues massive king cobra with bare hands, viral video shocks internet

Check this video, which shows a guy rescuing and then releasing a massive king cobra into the wild.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Do you enjoy watching videos of different types of animals, birds, or reptiles? Then you probably already following Susanta Nanda on Twitter. This IFS officer's feed is jam-packed with videos that are intriguing. Check this video, which shows a guy rescuing and then releasing a massive king cobra into the wild.  The clip is swiftly going viral online and it has so far amassed a whopping views.

 

In the video, a snake is seen hiding in a car somewhere in India. A snake catcher was called in and attempted to rescue the king cobra. He expertly wrapped him around a long piece of equipment and carried the 15-foot-long reptile in a bag. The man proceeded to release the snake into its natural habitat.

“King Cobra’s are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long rescued & released in the wild. Entire operation is by trained snake catchers. Please don’t try on your own. With onset of rains, they can be found in all odd places,” reads the video caption.

After watching the video, social media users had a rush of reactions, and the comments area was filled with some interesting opinions from netizens.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

 

 

