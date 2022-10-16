Man rescues massive king cobra from pond, shocking video goes viral

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Are you someone who is always on the lookout for videos that will give you goosebumps? Then this video may be just what you're looking for. The shocking clip involves a snake-catcher rescuing a giant king cobra from a pond. However the exact local of the video is unidentified. The short segment is shared on Instagram by a user named @animal_lover_snake_shivu and it has gone crazy viral for obvious reasons.

The viral footage shows the snake-catcher skillfully rescuing the reptile. Despite the viper's attempts to be angry, the snake catcher performs the task as if it were no big deal, without a trace of fear. The snake attempts to attack the man during the rescue operation, but this does not deter or surprise him. He eventually releases the reptile back into the wild after successfully rescuing it. The clip is truly fascinating to watch.

Are you shocked? If this is the case, we must assure you that you are not alone. The video has been viewed more than 2.7 million times since it was shared online. The clip left netizens shocked and intrigued too. Netizens' reactions ranged from gasping at the video to praising the individual's bravery. User's reactions ranged from gasping at the video to praising the individual's bravery.

“bhai you are so brave,” wrote an Instagram user. “Its look so dangerous,” commented another. “That’s really very fasinating,” said a third. An individual said “This looks so scary and dangerous..loved it”