Man rescues king cobra with bare hands, leaves netizens surprised - WATCH viral video

Apart from trained snake catchers, how many people have you heard who try to catch snakes with their bare hands? Not many, right? But then again there are people who aren't trained for the job but don't hesitate in touching the animal from the reptile family.

Even if a snake catcher is out to capture the snake, they definitely use gloves and safety gear to protect themselves from a bite from the snake. However, a man in Thailand was caught on camera holding a snake with his bare hands which has shocked the internet and is going viral.

In the video, a huge king cobra was irked by the presence of the man around him and felt threatened, it was seen raising its hood to a height trying to scare him away. However, the man was experienced and handled the situation with utmost patience. Keep in mind, the man didn't have any snake tongs or sticks.

Take a look at the video:

As per local reports, the snake was about 4.5 metres long and approximately weighed 10 kgs. It was reported after residents found the snake in a palm plantation.

The man who caught the snake, who was a volunteer from the Ao Nang Subdistrict Administrative Organization identified as Sutee Naewhaad. He spent about 20 minutes to rescue the animal after managing to grab it by its neck.