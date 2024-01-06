Man rescued from shark-infested waters after 24 hours, his watch saves him; here's how

Headlines

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

HomeViral

Viral

Man rescued from shark-infested waters after 24 hours, his watch saves him; here's how

A New Zealand man's survival story has captivated hearts as he spent nearly 24 hours stranded in shark-infested waters after falling overboard during a fishing trip.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a remarkable tale of survival, a man in New Zealand narrowly escaped the clutches of shark-infested waters, enduring almost 24 hours stranded at sea. According to a BBC report, the unidentified man's quick thinking using the reflection of his watch played a pivotal role in his rescue.

The ordeal began when the man fell overboard from his 40-foot boat during a fishing trip on Tuesday. Recounting his harrowing experience after being rescued, he mentioned that a curious shark approached him but fortunately moved on without causing harm.

New Zealand police revealed that the man attempted to swim towards the Alderman Islands, approximately 55km off the east coast of the North Island, after being swept away by strong water currents following his fall overboard.

Enduring a cold night in the ocean, the exhausted man faced the challenge of staying afloat. In an official statement, the police acknowledged his resilience, stating, "He endured a cold night in the ocean, too exhausted to keep swimming."

His salvation came on Wednesday afternoon when three vigilant fishermen, identified as Mike, Tyler, and James, noticed the reflection from his watch on the water. Acting swiftly, they embarked on a rescue mission that proved to be nothing short of miraculous.

"It's an absolute miracle the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal," emphasized the police. "The boaties did an absolute stellar job, and without a doubt saved this man's life. Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen that retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome," officials added.

Following the rescue, the man was transported to Whangamatā, a nearby town on the Coromandel Peninsula, where he received treatment for exhaustion and hypothermia. Expressing his gratitude, the survivor conveyed his thanks to the three fishermen and all emergency services involved in his rescue. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

'Jungle Raj': BJP blasts CM Mamata Banerjee after ED team gets attacked in West Bengal; Governor terms it 'ghastly'

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

US President Biden gives powerful January 6 anniversary speech, asserts that Donald Trump wants 'revenge, retribution'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE