Man rescued from shark-infested waters after 24 hours, his watch saves him; here's how

A New Zealand man's survival story has captivated hearts as he spent nearly 24 hours stranded in shark-infested waters after falling overboard during a fishing trip.

In a remarkable tale of survival, a man in New Zealand narrowly escaped the clutches of shark-infested waters, enduring almost 24 hours stranded at sea. According to a BBC report, the unidentified man's quick thinking using the reflection of his watch played a pivotal role in his rescue.

The ordeal began when the man fell overboard from his 40-foot boat during a fishing trip on Tuesday. Recounting his harrowing experience after being rescued, he mentioned that a curious shark approached him but fortunately moved on without causing harm.

New Zealand police revealed that the man attempted to swim towards the Alderman Islands, approximately 55km off the east coast of the North Island, after being swept away by strong water currents following his fall overboard.

Enduring a cold night in the ocean, the exhausted man faced the challenge of staying afloat. In an official statement, the police acknowledged his resilience, stating, "He endured a cold night in the ocean, too exhausted to keep swimming."

His salvation came on Wednesday afternoon when three vigilant fishermen, identified as Mike, Tyler, and James, noticed the reflection from his watch on the water. Acting swiftly, they embarked on a rescue mission that proved to be nothing short of miraculous.

"It's an absolute miracle the fisherman is still alive after the ordeal," emphasized the police. "The boaties did an absolute stellar job, and without a doubt saved this man's life. Without the quick actions of the three gentlemen that retrieved him, this certainly would have had a tragic outcome," officials added.

Following the rescue, the man was transported to Whangamatā, a nearby town on the Coromandel Peninsula, where he received treatment for exhaustion and hypothermia. Expressing his gratitude, the survivor conveyed his thanks to the three fishermen and all emergency services involved in his rescue.