Man receives panties instead of men's underwear online, after Blinkit denies refund he...

Quick commerce platform like Blinkit is a godsend when someone is in a hurry to buy something urgently, from food items to clothing. However, sometimes, these services also struggle, resulting in leaving customers stunned. Something similar happened with a man from Himachal Pradesh who ordered a set of men's underwear from Blinkit, but when he opened the brown paper bag, the contents of it, shocked him. The man, who ordered Jockey men’s underwear via the Zomato-owned company, received a set of women’s panties instead.

After noticing the blunder, he immediately tried to return the item or get a refund but had no luck. He shared his ordeal on social media. His post is currently going viral and has more than 3.7 million views.

"Hello Blinkit, WTF is this? I have ordered Jockey male underwear and you have sent me this. Now how to return this? I have reported this to your help centre still no return or refund had not done yet," Priyansh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Let us tell you that when the company refused to return his money for the wrong order, Priyansh did the unthinkable. Making the best out of his situation, Priyash shared another picture of the panty set - with one missing from the lot. In the second picture, he cheekily confirmed that since Blinkit refused him a refund, he wore it.

Many X users took to the comment section and reacted to the bizzare situation. One user wrote, "Blinkit, itni jaldi bhi mat karo yaar [Blinkit, don’t be in such a hurry]!"

Another said, "Blinkit is the last-minute app, jo deliver hua uska use karna hi last option hai [Blinkit is a last-minute app, using what was delivered is the last option]." A third user then wrote, "Assume it is v-shaped briefs for men. Close your eyes and wear it."

As for the refund policy, Blinkit states on its website, "Products once delivered are non-returnable/ non-replaceable/ non-exchangeable, save and except: (a) if the product is damaged, defective, expired at the time of delivery or incorrectly delivered, and (b) if the return/ exchange policy listed with respect to the relevant product expressly and specifically permits the same – if so, the return/ exchange requests shall be processed in accordance with the terms of the relevant policy, including the specified timelines and conditions."