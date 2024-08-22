Man purchases doll possessed by ‘jealous ghost’; what happens next will shock you...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Mukesh Ambani's big move, now Reliance Industries to invest Rs 1000 crore in this project

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

6 breathtaking images of seafood-shaped nebulae by NASA

7 longest living dog breeds

7 longest living dog breeds

Unusual animals that people keep at home

Unusual animals that people keep at home

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Manisha Koirala reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh Khan again after Dil Se: 'In this industry, heroes...'

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

Actress who was abducted, sexually assaulted in moving car, quit films in agony, superstar was arrested for crime when..

HomeViral

Viral

Man purchases doll possessed by ‘jealous ghost’; what happens next will shock you...

A doll, known as Elizabeth, has gained fame as the "most haunted" in the world after reportedly attacking 17 men.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Man purchases doll possessed by ‘jealous ghost’; what happens next will shock you...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A doll believed to be possessed by a restless spirit has gained a notorious reputation as the "most haunted" in the world, with reports of it attacking 17 men.

Lee Steer, the doll's owner and a paranormal investigator, purchased the eerie artifact from eBay for £866 (approximately ₹94,000). He brought it to his Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, where it quickly became the centerpiece of unsettling experiences.

Lee himself has felt the doll’s wrath. During an investigation, he experienced a sudden burning sensation on his neck, which later spread to his back. Upon inspection, a pentagram appeared to be scratched into his skin. Another incident was captured on video, showing the doll, known as Elizabeth, pulling a man's shirt. At least 15 other men have reported being scratched by the doll, which has also been linked to triggering fire alarms, moving objects, and causing electronic disturbances in various videos.

The doll’s aggressive behavior is particularly directed at men, especially when items from the "Conjuring" movie series were added to Lee's collection. Lee believes that while women are around, the doll causes objects to move and lights to flicker, but its actions become more violent when men are present.

One unexplained incident involved a perfume bottle mysteriously flying off a shelf in the presence of Sarah, Lee's partner and colleague. The reasons behind the doll's actions remain unclear, but some speculate it might be tied to past mistreatment by a man or a tragic wedding, leading to Elizabeth's vengeful spirit.

"It could also be that Elizabeth is feeling a bit of jealousy with all the new items we’ve brought in from ‘The Conjuring.’ She’s always been the center of attention in the museum, and maybe she feels a bit forgotten, so she’s making herself known in the most extreme way," Lee shared.

"I suspect this to be the most haunted doll," he added, reflecting on the unnerving encounters surrounding the mysterious artifact.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

India’s Youngest Billionaire Pearl Kapur attends key business meeting hosted by Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan at...

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Digant Sharma Joins Heartfulness Trilateral Motorbike Expedition As Director Of Finance And CSR

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, but this Bollywood star has beaten PM Narendra Modi on Instagram

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Meet son of Pakistan's richest man with Rs 12584 crore net worth, no match for Mukesh Ambani's kids Isha, Akash, Anant

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

Kolkata rape-murder case: Sourav Ganguly faces backlash over his comments on incident, changes X profile picture to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro: Key upgrades Apple will bring in September 2024

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

Eat these healthy vegan foods if you want to lose weight

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Kalka-Shimla

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement