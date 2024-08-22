Man purchases doll possessed by ‘jealous ghost’; what happens next will shock you...

A doll, known as Elizabeth, has gained fame as the "most haunted" in the world after reportedly attacking 17 men.

Lee Steer, the doll's owner and a paranormal investigator, purchased the eerie artifact from eBay for £866 (approximately ₹94,000). He brought it to his Haunted Objects Museum in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, where it quickly became the centerpiece of unsettling experiences.

Lee himself has felt the doll’s wrath. During an investigation, he experienced a sudden burning sensation on his neck, which later spread to his back. Upon inspection, a pentagram appeared to be scratched into his skin. Another incident was captured on video, showing the doll, known as Elizabeth, pulling a man's shirt. At least 15 other men have reported being scratched by the doll, which has also been linked to triggering fire alarms, moving objects, and causing electronic disturbances in various videos.

The doll’s aggressive behavior is particularly directed at men, especially when items from the "Conjuring" movie series were added to Lee's collection. Lee believes that while women are around, the doll causes objects to move and lights to flicker, but its actions become more violent when men are present.

One unexplained incident involved a perfume bottle mysteriously flying off a shelf in the presence of Sarah, Lee's partner and colleague. The reasons behind the doll's actions remain unclear, but some speculate it might be tied to past mistreatment by a man or a tragic wedding, leading to Elizabeth's vengeful spirit.

"It could also be that Elizabeth is feeling a bit of jealousy with all the new items we’ve brought in from ‘The Conjuring.’ She’s always been the center of attention in the museum, and maybe she feels a bit forgotten, so she’s making herself known in the most extreme way," Lee shared.

"I suspect this to be the most haunted doll," he added, reflecting on the unnerving encounters surrounding the mysterious artifact.