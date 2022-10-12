Search icon
Man pulls out puris from boiling oil with bare hands, viral video stuns Internet

Now a clip of a man dipping his bare hands in boiling oil to pull out hot puris has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 09:29 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Have you ever imagined someone putting their hand into a pot of hot oil? Obviously, it will scald the person. But this man appears to be heat resistant. Now a clip of a man dipping his bare hands in boiling oil to pull out hot puris has gone viral on social media. Can't believe it, then take a look here:

The viral video features the man effortlessly using his hand for pulling out hot puris from the boiling oil, something we would use a slotted spoon for. The ease with which he is doing such an impossible task in the clip is blowing the netizens’ minds. Surprisingly, he does not appear to be in pain while performing this act and is even seen smiling.

Meanwhile, the video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named @vikaram_bhuvaji_4131 has gone viral, with over one million and counting.  Netizens obviously were stunned to see such a daredevil act and wondered how he did it. "Practice make a man perfect" commented one user. Hahaha.. kya drama hai," commented another. "real life superman" commented a third user. "this looks so scary and risky," read the comment of a fourth user.

