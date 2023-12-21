Headlines

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

Salaar director Prashanth Neel says he is disappointed with film getting A certificate: 'Have not made a vulgar movie'

Viral video: Passengers express outrage at Pakistan International Airlines staff over flight cancellation

COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

Viral

Man pulls off dreamy sky-high proposal for his woman, viral video melts hearts

In a heartwarming Instagram video, content creator Niyati shared the unexpected and dreamy helicopter proposal she received from her fiancé, Palash, on their second engagement anniversary.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:51 AM IST

article-main
In the age of online connections and long-distance relationships, the dream of a perfect proposal has taken social media by storm. A recent video capturing a breathtaking helicopter proposal has gone viral, eliciting an outpouring of responses from viewers who can't help but wish for a similar romantic moment in their own lives.

The love story unfolded as content creator Niyati shared the enchanting tale on her Instagram account. Recounting their journey, she revealed, "We met online and had an 8-month long-distance relationship that went very smoothly. Finally, when we met in person for the first time after 8 months, we were so head over heels in love that we decided to get engaged within just a few days."

While their engagement may not have followed traditional norms, it was the second anniversary of this spontaneous commitment that brought an unexpected surprise. Niyati's fiancé, Palash, orchestrated a celebration beyond her wildest dreams. She recalled, "Recently on our 2nd engagement anniversary, he said, 'Get ready! We are going out for our engagement anniversary surprise.' What I was expecting is a nice candle-lit dinner in front of me, but never in a million years would I have thought that I would be opening my eyes in front of a helicopter with the love of my life on his knees with a ring."

The video, shared on December 11, begins with Palash blindfolding Niyati and driving her to a helipad. The surprise unfolds as the blindfold is removed, revealing Palash on one knee, proposing with a ring. The couple concludes their special day with a romantic helicopter ride, creating a scene straight out of a fairytale.

Since its upload, the video has garnered over five lakh views, capturing the hearts of viewers who couldn't resist expressing their joy and admiration. Commenters flooded the post with messages of congratulations and wishes for their own magical moments.

One Instagram user exclaimed, "Damnn so happy for you guys! Manifesting something like this in the future." Another chimed in, "You've hit the jackpot!" The comments section continued to overflow with well-wishers, each expressing their delight and sharing in the couple's joy.

