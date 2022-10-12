Man pulls alligator by tail in shocking viral video; leaves Internet divided

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The sight of an alligator sends chills down the spine for many and dealing with this reptile is not easy even for wildlife experts. However, a spine-chilling video of an interaction between a man and an alligator has left Instagram buzzing as the short clip went swiftly viral on social media. The viral clip showed a man pulling an injured alligator by its tail while a group of other gators witnessed the whole event. Sounds scary? right! Take a look here:

The clip which is shared on Instagram by a user named @wildcharlesshow shows a man grabbing the tail of an injured alligator. The reptile tries but fails to free itself from the clutches of the man. "Andrew doing some fancy footwork at @coloradogatorfarm to help give an injured gator care. #Alligators #reptiles #Gators" reas the video caption.

Are you stunned? If yes, we must tell you that you are not alone. Since being shared online, the video has been liked by 15k users. The video accumulated mixed reactions from netizens. While some lauded the man for his service others criticized him for treating the reptile in that manner. "it may hurt more to the reptile, please take for the next time," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "this is not the way, i am sorry"