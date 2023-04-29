Search icon
Man provides medical care to deer, heart touching viral pic wins internet

Well, the picture shows a man providing medical assistance to a deer. It was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and has touched many people, who have praised the man for his humanity and selflessness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

Man provides medical care to deer, heart touching viral pic wins internet
screengrab

New Delhi: There is no doubting that kind individuals are a blessing on this planet. Especially those who are kind to not only humans but also animals. While we're on the subject, here's a picture that exemplifies the aforementioned. Well, the picture shows a man providing medical assistance to a deer. It was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and has touched many people, who have praised the man for his humanity and selflessness.

The IFS officer's photo shows a deer wearing an oxygen mask while a man cautiously holds an oxygen cylinder nearby. It's unknown how the deer ended up needing medical attention, but the man's kind gesture to the animal warmed people's hearts online.

"In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all,," tweeted IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. He even provided an update and stated, "This is our vet team. Picture taken a few days back. The deer was later released."

Within a day, the image had over 54,000 views on Twitter, prompting animal lovers to applaud the vet team.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:
“The vet must be appreciated for this innovative jugaad of making the O2 mask by the bisleri bottle top  the fitting is so perfect with the deer mouth.” posted an Instagram user. “Meanwhile 15000 trees with protected wildlife species nesting on and inside the trees are all going to be chopped and killed since nobody in the wildlife dept is interested in protecting wildlife in the capital.” commented another. “It is good that you become important, but it is more important that you become good.,” expressed a third. “One of the most beautiful thing  i have seen today!” wrote a fourth.

