Police have arrested a businessman named Ajay Agarwal for allegedly manufacturing 500 liters of synthetic milk using only one liter of chemicals in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Agarwal, who owns Agarwal Traders, has been accused of selling synthetic milk and paneer for the past 20 years. To replicate the taste of genuine milk, he reportedly combined artificial sweeteners and flavors with the chemicals.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a raid on Agarwal's shop and four storage facilities, seizing pre-mixed chemicals. Officials said, “Agarwal has not revealed the exact chemicals utilised, but with just five milliliters, he could create up to two liters of synthetic milk.” They also highlighted that Agarwal employed specific flavoring agents to make the counterfeit milk virtually indistinguishable from genuine milk in taste, smell, and appearance.

एक होता है मिलावटी, दूसरा होता है नकली। 100% नकली दूध बनाने का डेमो देखिए। कई केमिकल मिलाकर एक सफेद घोल तैयार हुआ। उसे नेचुरल पानी में डाला और दूध बनकर तैयार। इस 1 लीटर केमिकल से 500 लीटर दूध बनता है। फार्मूला बनाने वाला अजय अग्रवाल गिरफ्तार है।

Ajay Agarwal is accused of sharing his synthetic milk formula with other milk vendors in his village. During the raid, authorities found that some of the artificial sweeteners used in the synthetic milk had expired two years before, according to Dainik Bhaskar. The confiscated chemicals included caustic potash, whey powder, sorbitol, milk permeate powder, and refined soya fats.

Mewanwhile, police are questioning Agarwal to uncover the source of his formula. Vinit Saxena, an official from the FSSAI, mentioned, "We are also investigating where he has distributed these 'milk' products in the past six months." Investigators are focused on identifying the buyers of Agarwal's counterfeit milk and related products.