Man prepares 'Golgappa shake', viral video irks netizens

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The internet is brimming with videos of people preparing bizarre dishes, and we've seen some truly cringe-worthy content in recent months. However, foodies, be prepared for this one. A video of a food vendor making Golgappa shake has gone viral online. No, we're not joking.

The clip shared on Instagram by food blogger named Gaurav Mendiratta shows a man making Golgappa shake. In the video, a person is seen blending golgappa shells, potato mix (the filling), golgappa pani, and saunth (khatti-meethi chutney). The ingredients are then combined to form a liquidy drink, which is then transferred to a glass. Before serving, the liquid is topped with a whole golgappa puri.

After being shared online, the clip garnered more than 10k likes.Instagram users were undoubtedly disgusted with the dish and expressed their displeasure in the comments section. Many also asked who even eats such dishes.

“After few years:Golgappe ki sabji,” joked a YouTube user. “That's why aliens don't visit us,” joked another. “kya hi dekh liya bhai yeh!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the dish? Would you like to try it?