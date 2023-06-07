Man prepares and tries Whisky Maggi, viral video ignites internet outrage

screengrab

New Delhi: Maggi noodles indeed have a significant fan base and are loved by a large portion of the population. Over the years, people have come up with various creative ways to prepare and customize their Maggi noodles, leading to a multitude of variations shared on the internet. However, not all experiments receive positive reactions.

A particular video showcasing a man making Maggi noodles with whisky generated collective disgust among netizens. The video, shared on Facebook by YASH KE EXPERIMENTS, has gained over 64k views, indicating its widespread visibility and the subsequent reactions it elicited.

The combination of Maggi noodles and whisky in the video likely triggered negative responses due to several reasons. Firstly, mixing alcohol with a popular snack like Maggi may be seen as an inappropriate or unhealthy choice. Secondly, whisky is typically not associated with cooking or food preparation, further adding to the unconventional and potentially distasteful nature of the experiment.

In the viral video, the man's unconventional cooking method involved pouring whisky into a pan and adding Maggi noodles along with the Maggi masala seasoning. The prepared dish was then poured into a bowl, and the man even tasted it, expressing his enjoyment of the taste.

The unexpected and unusual food combination took many internet users by surprise, leading to a range of reactions, including shock and disbelief. One user expressed their hesitation to watch the video, stating, "Couldn't dare to watch the video after reading the caption." This reaction indicates a strong aversion or discomfort towards the concept of combining whisky and Maggi noodles.

Another user summed up their feelings by stating, "RIP Maggi," implying a sense of mourning or humorously suggesting that the unconventional experiment may have led to the demise of the beloved snack's reputation.

These comments reflect the general sentiment of disapproval and incredulity expressed by netizens who encountered the video. The unexpected nature of the food combination and the perceived clash between whisky and Maggi noodles likely contributed to the negative responses.

It is important to note that taste preferences and cultural norms greatly influence individuals' reactions to unusual food combinations. In this case, the video's viral status and the strong negative reactions indicate that the majority of viewers did not find the whisky-infused Maggi noodles appealing or acceptable.