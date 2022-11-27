Man performs risky stunts with son, viral video leaves internet angry

Screengrab

New Delhi: While there are plenty of videos that showcase parents' adorable moments with their kids and they simply won our hearts, but there are also few videos that show the complete opposite as well. One such video of a father unleashing his young son into the air, giving the impression that the child is flying in the sky has surfaced on the internet and it has left netizens fuming. The shocking clip is shared on Twitter by a account named Gulzar Sahab and since then it has garnered more than 379,000 views till now.

Shared on the microblogging site, the clip shows a young man performing extreme acrobatics by tossing his child into the air and then grabbing him in his arms. The father is also seen standing the child on his palm and dropping him down with minimal effort. Yes, we know the clip has definitely left some parents on the edge of their seats.

The shocking footage has garnered numerous views and many angry comments from netizens. While some pointed out how the act was stupid, others were concerned about the child's safety. One user wrote, “Bhai ye toh bewakoofi hai”, while another person commented, “No no no he is just a small baby, This is so stupid.”

A user while showing concern for the child wrote, “Did you know that this is dangerous for children? Please dont try this again.” “This is not love, but this is stupidity at its peak,” says a third.