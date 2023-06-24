Man performs push-ups on top of a road sign in Odisha, viral video ignites internet debate

screengrab

Viral video: Social media is no stranger to unique push-up videos, showcasing impressive feats like fathers doing push-ups with their daughters on their backs. However, a recent video posted on Instagram has taken this trend to a whole new level, leaving viewers astounded. In the footage, a man fearlessly performs push-ups on top of a tall road signboard, creating an extraordinary spectacle that has captured the attention of social media users worldwide.

The video, which has quickly gone viral, shows the man confidently executing push-ups while traffic flows beneath him. According to reports, the incident took place in Patnagarh, a town situated in the Bolangir district of Odisha. The motives behind the man's decision to climb the signboard and engage in such a daring act remain unclear, leaving viewers curious and intrigued.

Originally shared on Instagram by Sambalpuri Mahani under the username @sambalpuri_mahani._, the video comes with a disclaimer that reads, "We don't promote this type of risky stunt...this visual is only for entertainment purposes." Despite the disclaimer, the video has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 59,000 likes and sparking numerous discussions and reactions among social media users.

Commenting on the video, one Instagram user even speculates that the man could be an aspirant for the NDA (National Defence Academy), adding an element of intrigue to the story. However, it is important to note that such claims remain unverified and purely speculative.

As the video circulated online, many viewers and social media users have raised concerns about the man's state of intoxication during the act. Given the dangerous nature of performing push-ups on a road signboard, it is speculated that the individual in question may have been under the influence of alcohol. Unlike many stunts that are undertaken for the sake of social media engagement, this particular act appears to be an impulsive and risky endeavor.

It is crucial to emphasize that engaging in such risky behaviors can have severe consequences and should be strongly discouraged. Safety should always be a top priority, and it is essential to avoid any activities that may put oneself or others in harm's way. While the video may have provided entertainment for some, it is important to remember that imitating such acts can lead to serious injury or loss of life.