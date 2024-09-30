Twitter
Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard in UP, here's how police reacted to viral video

The video has sparked concern for both road safety and public responsibility. Amethi Police wasted no time in reacting to the viral sensation, issuing a statement on social media

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Man performs pull-ups on highway signboard in UP, here's how police reacted to viral video
Man’s pull-up stunt on highway signboard
A man hangs 10 metres above the ground, gripping a highway signboard as he pulls himself up—once, twice, thrice. What seems like a scene out of an action movie is, in fact, an audacious real-life stunt on the bustling roads of Uttar Pradesh. A viral video capturing the risky manoeuvre has drawn widespread attention and prompted a swift response from the Amethi Police.

In a 16-second video posted on social media by an account named Amethi Live, a man is seen performing pull-ups while clinging to the iron frame of a highway signboard on NH 931, with arrows pointing towards Munshiganj and Amethi. The video, first posted on X (formerly Twitter), quickly garnered thousands of views, captivating audiences with the dangerous act. The caption, translated from Hindi, dubbed the man as a "Khatron Ke Khiladi" or "daredevil," highlighting his life-threatening attempt to defy gravity.

The video has sparked concern for both road safety and public responsibility. Amethi Police wasted no time in reacting to the viral sensation, issuing a statement on social media. According to their post, authorities have taken notice of the stunt and launched an investigation. “Necessary legal action as per rules will be taken against the person doing stunts,” read their official response.

As discussions unfold online, many are left wondering: what drives individuals to engage in such perilous acts for social media fame? The case of the Amethi pull-up artist raises critical questions about safety, responsibility, and the allure of viral content. With the police investigation underway, this story serves as a cautionary tale about the consequences of chasing online notoriety at any cost.

