Man performs 42 backflips in one go at Mumbai's Juhu beach, leaves internet stunned | Photo: Instagram/sal.insane

Social media is always flooded with footage of people showcasing their talents or pulling off stunning stunts. One such video of a man pulling off a gymnastic feat at Mumbai's Juhu Beach has gone viral on social media. The trending video is an older clip that has reappeared on social media. The online user was astonished by the video.

A man can be seen performing backflips in the viral footage at Mumbai's Juhu Beach. The internet user claims that the man continuously performs 42 backflips. The viral video was shared on Instagram user that goes by the name ‘Salman Khan’.

The person who uploaded the video asked online viewers how many flips they had seen him perform in the caption. The internet user frequently posts videos of himself doing gymnastic tricks. His profile indicates that he is a skydiver and an athlete. The viral Instagram post has had over 4 crore views and more than 30 lakh likes since it was published.

On the trending Instagram post, more than 50,000 users left comments. One user wrote, “This was 42 flips but sooner 100 flips are coming on our platter “. Another commented, “Salute to this man”. While another said, “Full power so much back hand spring”.

