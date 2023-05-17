Man perfectly mimics Delhi Metro announcements, video goes crazy viral

screengrab

New Delhi: The Metro has long been a lifeline for inhabitants in Delhi's crowded city. Many things have changed throughout time, but one constant has remained: the voices that accompany commuters on their journeys. Shammi Narang's and Rini Simon Khanna's voices have become synonymous with the Metro, noted for their immaculate delivery and deep tones. Many have attempted to mimic and copy their voices, and now a man has nailed it. Krishnansh Sharma, a man, has gone popular with his excellent impersonation of the Delhi Metro announcements. Watch it here:

Krishnansh shared the clip with a caption that reads, ''Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one! ''

In the footage, he is seen sitting inside an empty metro train and repeating the cautionary part of Narang's Hindi message. Meanwhile, his friends can be seen laughing and applauding his impersonation. A month before, the man shared a similar video in which he imitated Shammi Narang's voice inside a crowded metro coach.

''Brother, I got down in ISBT after hearing this, I had headphones on,'' one user joked. ''You're going to be famous, brother,'' remarked another. ''Too excellent,'' said a third.

''This is going viral,'' said a fourth. ''Your fans deserve many more in this series, Continue to produce them.'' a fifth added.

Many people on social media praised him for his immaculate delivery and praised his talent.