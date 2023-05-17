Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man perfectly mimics Delhi Metro announcements, video goes crazy viral

Many have attempted to mimic and copy their voices, and now a man has nailed it. Krishnansh Sharma, a man, has gone popular with his excellent impersonation of the Delhi Metro announcements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Man perfectly mimics Delhi Metro announcements, video goes crazy viral
screengrab

New Delhi: The Metro has long been a lifeline for inhabitants in Delhi's crowded city. Many things have changed throughout time, but one constant has remained: the voices that accompany commuters on their journeys. Shammi Narang's and Rini Simon Khanna's voices have become synonymous with the Metro, noted for their immaculate delivery and deep tones. Many have attempted to mimic and copy their voices, and now a man has nailed it. Krishnansh Sharma, a man, has gone popular with his excellent impersonation of the Delhi Metro announcements. Watch it here:

Krishnansh shared the clip with a caption that reads, ''Seeing the amazing response on my previous reel, I decided to create another one! ''

In the footage, he is seen sitting inside an empty metro train and repeating the cautionary part of Narang's Hindi message. Meanwhile, his friends can be seen laughing and applauding his impersonation. A month before, the man shared a similar video in which he imitated Shammi Narang's voice inside a crowded metro coach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Krishnansh Sharma (@whokrishnansh)

''Brother, I got down in ISBT after hearing this, I had headphones on,'' one user joked. ''You're going to be famous, brother,'' remarked another.  ''Too excellent,'' said a third.

''This is going viral,'' said a fourth. ''Your fans deserve many more in this series, Continue to produce them.''  a fifth added. 

Many people on social media praised him for his immaculate delivery and praised his talent. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Nikki Tamboli channels her inner mermaid in blue sequinned gown, sexy photos go viral
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.