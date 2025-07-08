Man perfectly blends 'Shri Radhe' bhajan with tunes of Rashsa Thadani's 'Uyi Amma', netizens say 'Better than Badshah', watch viral video

In the world of social media, where creativity knows no bounds, content creator Priyankit Jaiswal has emerged as a shining star with his unique talent of transforming Bollywood classics into heartfelt bhajans. Through his Instagram reels, he has been reimagining popular Bollywood tracks, infusing them with the serene vibes of devotional music. His innovative approach has not only earned him a massive following but also the admiration of netizens who appreciate his devotion and musical prowess.

In the world of social media, where creativity knows no bounds, content creator Priyankit Jaiswal has emerged as a shining star with his unique talent of transforming Bollywood classics into heartfelt bhajans. Through his Instagram reels, he has been reimagining popular Bollywood tracks, infusing them with the serene vibes of devotional music. His innovative approach has not only earned him a massive following but also the admiration of netizens who appreciate his devotion and musical prowess.

Recently, Priyankit blended the tunes of Rasha Thadani's popular song "Uyi Amma" into a devotional track, with verses altered to address the divine. The lyrics are carefully rewritten to speak to a deity, replacing playful references with devotional themes. For example, "Uyi Amma" is now "Shri Radhe."

Social media reaction

Soon after he psoted the video on his Instagram account, it quickly went viral. Till now the video has gained over 12 million views and more than 9 lakh likes and numerous comments.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Better than Badshah", while another said, "This is amazing."

Many users called this rendition "Superb."

Priyankit's internest in truning Bollywood hit songs into bhajans

However, this is not the first time when Priyankit has given any bollywood song a devotional twist. Earlier, he blended "Yaad Sataye Teri" song from "Hera Pheri 2," into a devotional masterpiece. In a humorous twist, the lyrics were transformed into "All day all night, bolo prem se Radhe Radhe," a change that resonated well with listeners. The internet quickly embraced this devotional version of the song, with many users expressing their appreciation, including comments like, "Mast song hai."

Priyankit Jaiswal's creativity knows no bounds, as evident from his devotional renditions of chartbusters like "Aaj Ki Raat" from Stree 2 and "Aayi Nai" from the same film. By replacing the original lyrics with devotional verses, he has managed to give these songs a new lease of life. For instance, "Aaj Ki Raat" now features lyrics like "Naam ghanshyam ka ya naam meri shriji ka lijiye, Aaj Ki sham bhajan shyam ka aur radha ka kijiye," showcasing his ability to seamlessly blend Bollywood with bhajans.

As Priyankit Jaiswal continues to push the boundaries of music and spirituality, his fans eagerly await his next creation, knowing that it will be a masterpiece that blends the best of Bollywood and bhajans.