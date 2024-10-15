The man said that he made the decision based on his…

A video of a man paying tribute to Ratan Tata has gone viral after the man decided to get the face of the late industrialist tattooed on his chest. The video posted by tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan on Instagram shows the emotional moment and the story behind such an act. Ratan Tata, the philanthropist who died on October 9 at the age of 86, helped change the lives of many people.

In the video, the man said that he made the decision based on his friend, who suffered from cancer. When they could not afford expensive medical bills and there was little help, they found the Tata Trusts that offered free treatment that helped save his friend’s life. This act of generosity touched him and made him develop a feeling of admiration for Ratan Tata as a real-life god.

It is also a token of appreciation for all that Ratan Tata has done for society, in addition to being a personal symbol. The man said that he wants to follow Tata’s example in his own life; he wants to help people who need help as Tata did.

People have come forward to support this tribute, with many complimenting Tata’s character and his contributions. People started coming up with comments like ‘A man with zero haters' and ‘India lost its Ratan’ which shows the love people have for the industrialist.

While India is still reeling from the loss of Ratan Tata, this simple act shows how much he influenced so many. The video has received millions of views, and the viewers watched not only the tattoo but the story about one of the legends of India.