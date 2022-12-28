Man pampers sleepy jaguar, viral video wins hearts

Screengrab

New Delhi: “Cuteness overloaded” is what you may say after watching this lovely clip featuring a jaguar and a man. There is a chance that the short segment will also leave you grinning ear to ear like us. Even social media just can’t get enough of this adorable video. The viral clip shows a man with an adoring and comforting jaguar. Yes, you read it absolutely right, and before we say anything watch the clip here:

The clip opens with the man pampering the jaguar without fear. The wild cat is also at ease with him. The short segment is a delight to watch because of the man's gestures and the cute facial expressions of the predator. We are confident that the video will refresh your day and improve your mood.

The footage of the jaguar and its human friend has sent the Internet into a meltdown. Since it was shared a few days ago on Instagram by a user named @lionlovershub, the clip has received over 6k likes, and the number is still growing. Netizens were captivated by the video and flooded the comments section with heart and love-struck emojis.

That's how netizens reacted:

“To the jaguar we say hello big cat, to the man we say thank you man for being good to animals,” wrote an individual. “Fantastic. It just goes to show how much love and attention can go a long way in this world,” commented another. “Aww! " jaguars are adorable and cute,” replied a third.