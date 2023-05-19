Man on flight captures actual rocket launch on camera, viral video impresses internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Many of us look forward to travelling by plane. We like to relax at the window seat to relish at the breathtaking views of the oceans, mountain ranges, clouds, the pitch-black sky, and plenty more. And because of such sights, we always have our cameras at the ready. However, recently, a passenger noticed something unusual while photographing the landscape from a plane. You might be wondering what he did. Well, the passenger from the plane the moment when a rocket was launched.

The video shows someone filming a space centre during their journey. Then, in a matter of seconds, a rocket is launched into the sky. The video's text overlay reads, "When you are on a plane and accidentally catch a rocket launch." The page @plane.focus uploaded this video on Instagram. @chefpinkpr initially shared the video on TikTok.



The clip has been viewed over 68k times and received several reactions. While some couldn’t stop gushing about the beautiful scenrio, others wrote about how they are witnessing the event for the first time.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Thanx for the caption that blocks the rocket half the time.!" A second shared, "And then the rocket start moving toward your plane" A third posted, "Absolutely official footage, not an accidental catch from an airliner or small plane." "Did you know that if you reduce the size of text to half, it would still have the same amount of visibility on screen!," expressed a fourth.