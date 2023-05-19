Search icon
Man on flight captures actual rocket launch on camera, viral video impresses internet

However, recently, a passenger noticed something unusual while photographing the landscape from a plane. You might be wondering what he did. Well, the passenger from the plane the moment when a rocket was launched.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 19, 2023, 09:44 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Many of us look forward to travelling by plane. We like to relax at the window seat to relish at the breathtaking views of the oceans, mountain ranges, clouds, the pitch-black sky, and plenty more. And because of such sights, we always have our cameras at the ready. However, recently, a passenger noticed something unusual while photographing the landscape from a plane. You might be wondering what he did. Well, the passenger from the plane the moment when a rocket was launched. 

The video shows someone filming a space centre during their journey. Then, in a matter of seconds, a rocket is launched into the sky. The video's text overlay reads, "When you are on a plane and accidentally catch a rocket launch." The page @plane.focus uploaded this video on Instagram. @chefpinkpr initially shared the video on TikTok.


The clip has been viewed over 68k times and received several reactions. While some couldn’t stop gushing about the beautiful scenrio, others wrote about how they are witnessing the event for the first time. 

Check out a few reactions below:
An individual wrote, "Thanx for the caption that blocks the rocket half the time.!" A second shared, "And then the rocket start moving toward your plane" A third posted, "Absolutely official footage, not an accidental catch from an airliner or small plane." "Did you know that if you reduce the size of text to half, it would still have the same amount of visibility on screen!," expressed a fourth.

 

World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Who was Divya Bharti, the fashion icon of 1990s who died young but is still relevant
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in green Valentino plunge neck gown at Citadel premiere, see pics
Step inside Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali, Sara Tendulkar and Arjun's luxurious Mumbai home: Pond, lush garden, glass bridge
