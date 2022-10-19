Search icon
Man offers water to thirsty baby penguin, viral video wins internet

The viral video opens with a man gently tipping a plastic bottle toward the thirsty baby penguin to offer it water.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: It's inspiring to see people go out of their way to assist animals who don't speak our language. For those of us who are still wondering why this is important, here is an example from which we can all learn. In a heartwarming video that has now gone viral on social media, a person can be seen coming to the rescue of a thirsty baby penguin.  This wonderful clip is winning netizen’s hearts. There is a possibility that the short segment will have the same effect on you too. The adorable video was shared by Gabriele Corno and garnered over 400,000 views.

See the heartwarming clip here:

The viral video opens with a man gently tipping a plastic bottle toward the thirsty baby penguin to offer it water. The mammal can also be seen peacefully gulping the water. "The thirsty baby penguin", the clip was shared with this caption.

The clip has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the video has accumulated close to 26,000 likes.  The comments section is flooded with heart and love-struck emojis. “Oh my goodness, where's his Mommy, he is too tiny & vulnerable to be on his own?,” posted a user. “So cute. This has to be our tweet of the day! ,” expressed another. “Need more people like him in the world so so good,god bless you man” commented a third. “Aww, bless this little fluff ball,” wrote a fourth.

