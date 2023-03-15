Man misbehaves with woman in flight? Offers 80 lacs to her for THIS reason

screengrab

New Delhi: In a bizarre event, a millionaire made such an offer to the lady on the flight, which she was surprised to hear. In reality, the woman sat donning a mask. The millionaire man requested the lady to take off her mask. In exchange, it was said to offer up to Rs 80 lakh. After hearing the strange request of the man, the lady became terrified.

In a series of tweets, a man called Steve Kischer detailed the entire incident. Steve Kischer wrote, "I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company."

I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023

According to Steve, the woman flatly rejected his offer. But Steve continued asking her to take off the mask. Steve stated that the lady removed the mask when breakfast was served on the flight.

Many online users were enraged by Steve's tweets. Many users stated that this type of conduct is not acceptable anywhere. Some users thought it was strange to remove the woman's mask and instead offer money. One person raised the question and wrote, "Is it in your practice to give money to a lady like this during the journey of the flight?" At the same time, many users believed that the individual should have minded his own business during the journey.

According to news.com.au, Steve Kirsch has performed such a performance before also. Then he informed a fellow passenger that if she took off her mask, he would pay her Rs 8 lakh.

This millionaire person also came into the discussion during the Corona epidemic, when he shared many misleading information about the vaccine and the mask.