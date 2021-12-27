Man miraculously survives explosive lightning strike, moment caught on cam - WATCH

A hair-raising 30-second video clip was shared on social media showing an unfortunate man becoming a victim of a powerful lightning hit. The incident is from the city of Jakarta in Indonesia. Local news outlets reported that a 35-year-old security guard of an industrial firm was hit by a lightning strike. In the video, the explosion from the lightning strike appears quite massive and the man looks to have been seriously injured.

The incident was captured by a nearby CCTV which showed the man walking down an open factory area holding an umbrella. Some moments later, a massive lightning strike falls upon the man and sparks explode instantly. The man appears to be thrown to one side as the sparks subside. Other people run towards the unfortunate victim of the lightning strike. Here’s the video:

Security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning while on duty, avoid using radio and cellular telephones when it is raining, the condition of the victim survived after 4 days of treatment. not everyone has the same chance to live. pic.twitter.com/4XhW6Oh3U9 December 26, 2021

The man is fortunate to have survived the potentially fatal incident. He was rushed to a hospital and was treated for burns, particularly his hands. As reported, he is now home and undergoing recovery. A post sharing the video advised to avoid using radio or cellular equipment when it is raining.

The reason why the guard attracted the lightning strike could be his walkie talkie. Others speculate the umbrella might have been to blame.