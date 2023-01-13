Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Man mimics Indian celebrities accepting food orders, viral video leaves netizens in splits

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a content creator named Jagjyot Singh and Swiggy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 09:15 AM IST

Man mimics Indian celebrities accepting food orders, viral video leaves netizens in splits
Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to make you laugh out loud, you've come to the right place. We have the perfect video that we want to show you. As a result, a video of a man impersonating celebrities accepting their food orders has gone viral on the internet. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a content creator named Jagjyot Singh and Swiggy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jagjyot Singh (@aapkajags)

The video begins with Jagjyot Singh impersonating actor Varun Dhawan accepting his food order, while the song Vele from the film Student Of The Year plays in the background. He then imitates John Abraham by wearing balls underneath his t-shirt to represent the actor's biceps. Jagjyot then appears in the video as Kartik Aryan, with the title track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa playing in the background. Toward the end, he impersonates singer Guru Randhawa, and his on-point expressions may make you do a double take.

"Can you guess what these celebs must have ordered?" reads the  caption of the video

After being shared online, the video received over a million views. Instagram users couldn't stop laughing and sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

On person commented on the video, saying, "This is so epic".  "HAHAHAHAHA EPIC." wrote another user. "Crazy hahaha," another person said. "This made my day," a fourth said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Nazar star Niyati Fatnani burns the internet with her sexy photos in saree
2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports bike launched in India, check price and features here
Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023
From Rishabh Pant to Andrew Symonds: Five major car accidents involving cricketers
Kantara, Chup, Prince, Wednesday: New OTT releases of the week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.