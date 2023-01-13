Man mimics Indian celebrities accepting food orders, viral video leaves netizens in splits

Screengrab

New Delhi: If you're looking for something to make you laugh out loud, you've come to the right place. We have the perfect video that we want to show you. As a result, a video of a man impersonating celebrities accepting their food orders has gone viral on the internet. The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by a content creator named Jagjyot Singh and Swiggy.

The video begins with Jagjyot Singh impersonating actor Varun Dhawan accepting his food order, while the song Vele from the film Student Of The Year plays in the background. He then imitates John Abraham by wearing balls underneath his t-shirt to represent the actor's biceps. Jagjyot then appears in the video as Kartik Aryan, with the title track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa playing in the background. Toward the end, he impersonates singer Guru Randhawa, and his on-point expressions may make you do a double take.

"Can you guess what these celebs must have ordered?" reads the caption of the video

After being shared online, the video received over a million views. Instagram users couldn't stop laughing and sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

On person commented on the video, saying, "This is so epic". "HAHAHAHAHA EPIC." wrote another user. "Crazy hahaha," another person said. "This made my day," a fourth said.