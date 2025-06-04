On the night of June 4, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aka RCB, scripted history by winning the IPL 2025 Championship trophy against Punjab kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

On the night of June 4, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, aka RCB, scripted history by winning the IPL 2025 Championship trophy against Punjab kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. As we celebrate this triumph, let's not forget that it took 18 years of heartbreak, patience and unwavering fan-loyalty.

Needless to say, social media is flooded with praises for the RCB, and especially everyone's favourite Virat Kohli! As shared in a now-viral video on 'X', a content creator named Divyanshu is seen mimicking Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh to hail the team's victory.

"Log kehte hain Virat trophy jet gaya, Virat cup jeet gaya. Hello! Naam ke aage 'ji' lagao, Virat ji bolo. Ab log kahenge 5 trophy, 3 trophy this that... aapko bata dein ki RCB ne IPL nahi jeeti hai, IPL ne RCB ko jeeta hai", Divyanshu says, mimicking the Bhojpuri actor.

"Chhote mote team ko IPL ne 5-5 baar jeet liya, lekin Raja ki virasat ko jeetne ke liye IPL ko 18 saal lag gaye", he adds, with his on-point accent and style of speaking garnering praises from netizens.

"Bhai ka video kamaal ka hota hai", an user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Too good".