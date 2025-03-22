A viral clip featuring a man mimicking famous Bollywood singers' voice to sing 'Pasoori' has grabbed attention online, leaving netizens in awe. Interestingly, the video has singer B Praak's attention, who lauded him with heart and clap emojis in the comment section.

A viral clip featuring a man mimicking famous Bollywood singers' voice to sing 'Pasoori' has grabbed attention online, leaving netizens in awe. Interestingly, the video has singer B Praak's attention, who lauded him with heart and clap emojis in the comment section.

Shared on Instagram, the video has been posted Shivang Upadhyay. The clip begins with a background voice challenging the artiste to sing 'Pasoori' in 11 singers' voice.

And there he begins! Starting with our favourite Arijit Singh, Upadhyay captivates us with his unbelievable talent. Next, he mimics legend Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, B Praak, Atif Aslam, Jubin Nautiyal, Javed Ali, Papon and Mohit Chauhan's voice to sing the song.

Meanwhile, the artiste also mimicked late KK's voice, leaving netizens with a sudden wave of nostalgia. The way he shifted between the voices in a perfect rhythm is beyond amazing. No, we're not saying this! Just watch the video and thank us later.

Watch

"To bhai jitne singer bhi aate the sub gaa diye isme line se", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Behetreen!! Super talented!" an user commented.

Another user jokingly wrote, "Bro is more dangerous than AI".

A third joined, "It’s like all the singers are present in a Concert!! You are unbelievable".