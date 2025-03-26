The video captures the woman's outrage, asking how he could have missed seeing the dog, to which the man replied, "I cannot see. Yes, I am blind."

As the world grapples with a dire need for compassion towards animals, a gut-wrenching video has surfaced, revealing a shocking display of cruelty. The footage captures a man brutally running over a defenseless dog and, in a chilling twist, brazenly justifying his heinous actions.

The disturbing video, which was posted by Street Dogs of Bombay on Instagram, captures the harrowing moment when a woman confronts a driver who ruthlessly ran over a stray dog. The footage shows the woman attempting to hold the man accountable for his actions, while he callously defends himself, claiming he was driving at a slow speed. The video takes a more aggressive turn when the man curtly tells the woman that there was nothing he could do to prevent the dog's tragic demise.

The video was captioned as, "What kind of insensitive people we have in this society.This man ran over this old dog and was not ready to acknowledge his mistake. He just said "if the dog is dead toh main kya karu" ..those were his words. I tried my best but the dog passed away within minutes which was the saddest part. It was really heartbreaking and painful.”



The video captures the woman's outrage, asking how he could have missed seeing the dog, to which the man replied, "I cannot see. Yes, I am blind." When pressed about his responsibility in the dog's death, he showed no remorse, saying, "What had happened? I was blowing the car horn. What could I do?" The man's nonchalant attitude sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling for him to face punishment.

Soon after, the video went viral with one user in the comment section, claiming that the man in video is Sushanta Mohanty, “His LinkedIn id is with Name Sushanta Mohanty, Director Amazon infra trade. Request everyone to kindly report him on LinkedIn. Also I hope to see this shameless man face consequences,” wrote the user. Another commented, “I hope he learns manners. Please someone take a legal action against him. Om shanti to the poor baby.” "May this person get it back. Multi fold. I pray." "He should be punished," said another.



Meanwhile, numerous disturbing videos have surfaced in the past, sparking widespread outrage, and authorities have yet to take decisive action to address the issue affecting street dogs.