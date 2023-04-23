Man massages belly of tiger in viral video, netizens call him 'mowgli'

screengrab

New Delhi: Interactions between animals and people are the most endearing. While most individuals are seen cuddling with their pets, one man caught everyone's attention when he was seen playing with an adult tiger. A heartfelt video of a man admiring and soothing a tiger has gone viral. @AMAZlNGNATURE shared the short video on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping 2.1 million views. We are sure that like us, you will watch the entire video on a loop.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen massaging the belly of wild cat. The video is fascinating to watch because of the man's actions and the wild cat's charming facial expressions. We are sure that this short part will improve your mood and soul.

Netizens adored the video and flooded the comments section with love and heart emojis. The touching video has received over two million views and is rapidly growing in popularity.

Here's how the internet reacted to this adorable video:

"How many people watching this right now wish for a hug like this," a user with heart emoticons remarked. "Awwwwww I really enjoyed the clip, thank you for sharing," commented another. "So cute," stated a third. "Soooo precious love love!" "Best video yet," a fourth noted with a heart emoticon.