Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Man massages belly of tiger in viral video, netizens call him 'mowgli'

In the now-viral video, a man is seen massaging the belly of wild cat. The video is fascinating to watch because of the man's actions and the wild cat's charming facial expressions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Man massages belly of tiger in viral video, netizens call him 'mowgli'
screengrab

New Delhi: Interactions between animals and people are the most endearing. While most individuals are seen cuddling with their pets, one man caught everyone's attention when he was seen playing with an adult tiger. A heartfelt video of a man admiring and soothing a tiger has gone viral. @AMAZlNGNATURE shared the short video on Twitter and it has amassed a whopping 2.1 million views. We are sure that like us, you will watch the entire video on a loop.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen massaging the belly of wild cat. The video is fascinating to watch because of the man's actions and the wild cat's charming facial expressions. We are sure that this short part will improve your mood and soul.

Netizens adored the video and flooded the comments section with love and heart emojis. The touching video has received over two million views and is rapidly growing in popularity.

Here's how the internet reacted to this adorable video:

"How many people watching this right now wish for a hug like this," a user with heart emoticons remarked. "Awwwwww I really enjoyed the clip, thank you for sharing," commented another. "So cute," stated a third. "Soooo precious love love!" "Best video yet," a fourth noted with a heart emoticon.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.