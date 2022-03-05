Man marries triplets on same day after they propose to him simultaneously, says 'love has no limits'

A polygamous man from Congo married triplets who proposed to him all at the same time. The man, identified as Luwizo, got married to the three sisters in Kalehe, in South Kivu, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Notably, people there are legally allowed to marry more than one person.

Luwizo said that he couldn't say no to the three sisters named Natasha, Natalie, and Nadege as they all asked to marry him. Luwizo said that he was "obliged to because they are triplets".

Luwizo said that he first fell in love with Natalie before meeting her two other sisters. Luwizo's wedding had close friends and family in attendance but his parents refused to attend the ceremony. Luwizo was quoted by Mirror as saying, "I was obliged to marry all of them because they are triplets. It wasn't an easy decision because until now, my parents don't understand what I'm doing."

He further added, "You have to lose something in order to gain another. In addition, one has their preferences and their own way of doing things. So I'm happy to marry the triplets no matter what others think. My parents despised my decision that's why they didn't attend my wedding. But all I can say is love has no limits."

As for the sisters, one of them said that all three are used to sharing everything since childhood so they did not mind sharing a husband as well.

One of the sisters - it is unclear which one - was quoted in local media reports as saying, "When we told him he had to marry all of us, he was shocked. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing could stop our plans since we were also in love with him."

She further said, "Even though people considered it impossible for three women to share one husband, to us, sharing everything has been our life since childhood."