Man marries 3 women at once, stayed in live-in relationship for 15 years

A tribal man from Madhya Pradesh, who was in a live-in relationship for 15 years with three women, tied knots with them in Nanpur in Alirajpur district.

A large number of people turned up to witness the wedding. Interestingly, Samarth Maurya, the groom has six kids from his three lovers before the marriage.

The man had fallen in love with the three women at three different times. He had eloped them from their respective houses 15 years ago and got married to them recently following the tribal customs.He tied knots with the three women as he was not able to participate in the social functions of his community. According to tribal customs, until a man gets married as their customs, he is not allowed to take part in social functions.

Samarth sent the invitation card to people with the names of all the three brides."I got married on April 30. As per our tradition, we are not allowed to participate in social functions till we get married. I was not allowed to enter any function earlier," Samarth said.