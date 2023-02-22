Search icon
Brace yourself, because here comes the ‘Thums Up' panipuri, viral video disgusts Internet

'Thums Up' pani puri is the newest member of the strange food club. Yes, you read that correctly!

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Brace yourself, because here comes the ‘Thums Up' panipuri, viral video disgusts Internet
screengrab

New Delhi: Strange food combinations have taken over social media platforms these days. While some of these fusion dishes are quite interesting, others are completely meaningless, earning the ire of foodies. 'Thums Up' pani puri is the newest member of the strange food club. Yes, you read that correctly!

The video shows a man preparing a dish with Thums Up instead of water. He also adds a variety of spices to enhance the flavour of the beverage. The video concludes with a woman tasting the dish and declaring that she enjoys it.

“Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri… Shower your love with Thumbs down,” reads the video caption. 

Netizens are not exactly pleased with this weird concoction. Not everyone was curious to try the new 'Thums Up' pani puri and the comments section is proof.

See the comments here:

"Oh dear!" exclaimed one Twitter user. "Kuch bhi kya bhai," another said. "Why are people experimenting with the best foods?" enquired a third. "No, no... they can't ruin this, please," said a fourth.

