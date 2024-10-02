Man makes 'Roti Maggi' video, leaves internet divided, watch viral video

A video has gone viral on the internet, where a man can be seen making maggi using leftover rotis.

Maggi noodles have long been regarded as the ultimate comfort food, celebrated for their ability to uplift spirits and satisfy late-night cravings. While many brands have launched various instant noodle flavors over the years, the original Maggi remains unmatched. Recently, a wave of viral videos has highlighted unusual Maggi fusions, including Mango Maggi, Rooh Afza Maggi, Pani Puri Maggi, and Paan Masala Maggi. Now, a new Instagram post has introduced an innovative twist on this popular dish: Roti Maggi.

The video features dietitian Mac Singh transforming leftover rotis into noodle-like strips using scissors. He begins by heating a metal pot on the stove and lightly spraying it with oil. Next, he adds sliced onions, green chilies, and tomato puree to the pan. He then incorporates spices, including salt, turmeric powder, and red chili powder, mixing everything together.

Once the flavors blend, he adds the roti noodles to the pan, thoroughly combining them with the sauce before serving the dish in a bowl.

Although the dish is certainly healthier than traditional Maggi noodles, the recipe has ignited a debate over whether it can truly be labeled "Roti Maggi," given that no actual Maggi noodles were used in its preparation.

The video was uploaded seven days back and within a week it has gone viral on the internet.

A user said, "Maggi without Maggi." Another added, "Isn't it just roti?" A third user commented, "We've been making this since childhood."

Others were also impressed with the food experiment, with one saying, "Wow, great! I also cooked something like this, but it was a bit different."

A user also pointed out that it doesn't seem healthier than Maggi as both dishes contain gluten. "Will definitely try this," read another comment.